AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,089,043 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,089,043 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

