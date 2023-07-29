AGF Management Ltd. Sells 13,609 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ball by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,735,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.75 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.