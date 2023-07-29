AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,989 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after acquiring an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avnet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Avnet

Avnet Stock Performance

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

