AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 93.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 87.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.