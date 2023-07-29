Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.