AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $22.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

