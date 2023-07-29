Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the June 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.