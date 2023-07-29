Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the June 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

