Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the June 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
