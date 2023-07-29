Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

ALK opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

