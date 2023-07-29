Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $240,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.