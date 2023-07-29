Alexa Henderson Buys 25,000 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($24,662.16).
WAM Leaders Stock Performance
WAM Leaders Company Profile
WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
