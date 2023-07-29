Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.