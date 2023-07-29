Alphabet Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 474,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 49,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 519,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,529,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

