Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.