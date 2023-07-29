Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

