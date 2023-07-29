Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

