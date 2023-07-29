Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $114.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

