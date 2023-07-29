Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WWE opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

