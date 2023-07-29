Amalgamated Bank Has $2.86 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.