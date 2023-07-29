Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

