Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Cabot Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

