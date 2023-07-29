Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,545 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pentair by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Pentair Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.69 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.