Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,859 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

