American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) vs. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Head-To-Head Survey

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 1 8 1 0 2.00 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 6 0 0 1.86

Earnings & Valuation

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.04%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.99 billion 0.55 $125.14 million $0.55 25.40 Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.34 billion 0.25 $348.00 million $3.23 6.24

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 2.23% 12.89% 5.54% Victoria’s Secret & Co. 4.28% 112.91% 7.88%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats American Eagle Outfitters on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands. The company provides its products through its retail stores; websites, such as VictoriasSecret.com, PINK.com, and AdoreMe.com; and other online channels. It also operates stores under the franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

