American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
