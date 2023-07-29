American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEPPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 322,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $47,671,000.

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

