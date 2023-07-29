American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
About American Lithium Minerals
