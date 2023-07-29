American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84. American Woodmark has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.21.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

