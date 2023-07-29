Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

