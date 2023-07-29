Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.74 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

