Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $160.86

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

