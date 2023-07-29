Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $335.90

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Stephens increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

LAD stock opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

