Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $335.90

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Stephens increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

