Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $3.28

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, Bank of America raised RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

RealReal Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62. RealReal has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RealReal by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

