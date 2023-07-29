Analyzing Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creative Medical Technology and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 88.20 -$10.14 million N/A N/A Organovo $370,000.00 40.05 -$17.26 million ($1.97) -0.86

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -52.99% -50.01% Organovo N/A -76.47% -66.48%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Organovo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

