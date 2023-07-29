Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,839 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

