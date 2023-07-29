AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $8.64 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $339.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. CWM LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

