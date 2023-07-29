Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after buying an additional 1,771,708 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after buying an additional 252,441 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

AR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.