Anthony Guzzi Sells 11,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48.

On Friday, July 7th, Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35.

On Friday, June 30th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.