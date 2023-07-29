Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

