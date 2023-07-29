AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

T stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

