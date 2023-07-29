Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAR opened at $10.69 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

