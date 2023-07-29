Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

