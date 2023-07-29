Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,290 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.2 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

