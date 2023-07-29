Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

