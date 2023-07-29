Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

