Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,594 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

