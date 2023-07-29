Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

