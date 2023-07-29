Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

