Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

