Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML stock opened at $718.37 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

