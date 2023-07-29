Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 296 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

