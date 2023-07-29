Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,831 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

